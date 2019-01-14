Pedestrian killed in South Jersey after being thrown 75 feet
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A man driving on a suspended license was charged after fatally striking a pedestrian on Sunday night.
Egg Harbor Township police said Dazayn McFadden, 24, of Atlantic City struck Pamela Thieman, 53, on Tilton Road near Hingston Avenue in Egg Harbor Township around 8:55 p.m. The impact threw Thieman 75 feet, according to police, who did not disclose the circumstances of the crash.
Theiman was pronounced dead at the scene.
McFadden was issued a motor vehicle summons for operating a motor vehicle while suspended and will likely face criminal charges pending an investigation.
Police asked any witnesses to the crash to contact them at 609-926-2661.
Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ.
