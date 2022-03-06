DJ Pauly D is taking over the amusement park at American Dream in NJ

YEAH BUDDY! It’s T-shirt time! American Dream and Amuse Events are excited to bring DJ Pauly D to American Dream for a two-night Amusement Park Takeover at Nickelodeon Universe.

Not to brag or anything but American Dream is the largest indoor theme park in the Western Hemisphere. This all goes down on April 1 and 2.

Who's going? If you are, I'll see you there!

This is going to be an epic concert for the Jersey Shore fan. Guests can go crazy on Nickelodeon Universe’s record-breaking coasters while DJ Pauly D blows the roof off. Since he is back in Jersey you never know who else will show up to support him!

DJ Pauly D’s two-night experience is the latest edition of Amuse Events and American Dream’s Amusement Park Takeovers, which previously featured internationally renowned DJs Tiësto and Steve Aoki. I have a feeling these takeovers are not even close to stopping.

Tickets can be purchased here, I would grab them fast!

Here's what you need to know:

Guests must be 18+

WHEN:

Friday, April 1, 2022 and Saturday, April 2, 2022

Doors open at 8:30 PM

WHERE:

American Dream

Nickelodeon Universe

1 American Dream Way

East Rutherford, NJ 07073

I've seen Pauly D play live in Atlanta at a nightclub and he killed it. All the girls were so enamored that it was actually him that they would have loved it no matter how the mixes were but his energy and DJ skills were great. This is a can't miss event!

