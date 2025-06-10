Paul Stanley was an unlikely rock star. He was born with a birth defect called microtia, which left him with a misshapen, disfigured right ear and unable to hear on his right side. He was taunted and bullied in his youth for a bad generic hand dealt him. Kids are awful sometimes, right?

Paul Stanley Evan Agostini/Invision/AP loading...

Yet somehow, despite all that, he became a huge rock star with the band KISS. There was not much else like them in the 70s when they set the concert world on fire (a bit literally with the amazing pyrotechnics) and Stanley’s time with Gene Simmons, Ace Frehley, and Peter Criss is now being made into a biopic. The project will focus on the band’s early years.

It’s being directed by McG, known for “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle” and “Terminator Salvation.” The project is so early on that we don’t even know who will be playing Gene Simmons yet, but we did just learn who is going to attempt to capture the essence of Paul Stanley.

Paul Stanley Evan Agostini/Invision/AP loading...

He’s a singer himself, but also an actor. And he’s from New Jersey. Can you guess?

Like Stanley, he’s a father. He’s married. Like Stanley, he was dealt an unfair card from the genetics gods and found out at 13 years old he was a type 1 diabetic. And like Stanley, he started his charitable foundation to help support kids who had the same medical condition he did. He’s now 32 years old.

Paul Stanley Evan Agostini/Invision/AP loading...

No guess? This will help. What if I told you he was raised in Wyckoff and moved to Little Falls with his brothers Kevin and Joe?

Yes, Nick Jonas of the Jonas Brothers has been selected to portray KISS frontman Paul Stanley in the biopic titled “Shout It Out Loud.”

"The Last Five Years" Broadway Opening Night CJ Rivera/Invision/AP loading...

Some question if it's a match due to different musical styles, the Jonas Brothers being a more clean-cut act. To me, it seems a solid choice, and Jonas is dedicated. There’s a similar swarthy look the two share, and Jonas is already doing vocal training to imitate Stanley’s singing voice.

According to Deadline the movie could begin filming at the end of this year or the beginning of next year.

Actors Who Hated Their Own Movies

LOOK: Which movies were filmed in New Jersey? Stacker compiled a list of movies filmed in New Jersey using data from Movie Locations , with additional information about each film collected from IMDb Gallery Credit: Stacker

Movies That Were Abandoned During Production and Never Finished These movies were started but never completed or released for a variety of reasons.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈