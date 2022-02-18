For the first time since 2019, Sir Paul McCartney is embarking on a U.S. tour. The tour will begin April 28 in Spokane, Washington, before slowly making its way eastward.

The final destination for McCartney will be the one and only MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on June 16. With a career that began way back in 1957, McCartney knows to save the best for last. This will be the former Beatle's first time performing at MetLife Stadium since 2016.

Paul McCartney In Concert - East Rutherford, NJ Paul McCartney performs at MetLife Stadium in 2016 / Getty Images loading...

According to Rolling Stone, tickets will go on sale on Feb. 25 at 10 am local time. A presale for American Express cardholders will run from Feb. 22 at 10 am local time through Feb. 24 at 10 pm local time.

McCartney, who will turn 80 years old two days after the MetLife Stadium concert made the announcement this morning, adding, “I said at the end of the last tour that I’d see you next time. I said I was going to get back to you. Well, I got back!”

With that, the tour will be called the "Got Back Tour."

Perhaps the most in-demand living legend is still following through on his promises all these years later.

Here is the full list of dates:

April 28 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

May 2 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

May 3 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

May 6 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

May 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

May 17 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

May 21 – Winston Salem, NC @ Truist Field

May 25 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

May 28 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium

May 31 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

June 4 – Syracuse, NY @ Carrier Dome

June 7 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

June 12 – Baltimore, MD @ Oriole Park

June 16 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

More information on the tour and ticket sales can be found here.

While Sir Paul McCartney hasn't performed on NJ soil since 2016, he was sighted in the Garden State in 2020 on Main Street in Metuchen. His current wife, Nancy Shevell was born in nearby Edison.

