COLTS NECK — Paul Caneiro was charged with first degree murder in the deaths of his brother, sister-in-law, and their children at their Colts Neck home, according to a court record obtained by New Jersey 101.5.

Keith and Jennifer Caneiro, their 8-year-old daughter Sophia, and 11-year-old son Jesse were all found dead at their Colts Neck mansion last Tuesday after a multi-alarm fire broke out. Keith Caneiro's body was found shot outside the home on Willow Brook Road while his family was found inside.

UPDATE: All over money: Colts Neck family of 4 shot and stabbed by uncle, prosecutor says

Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni said the family was killed before the fire was set and that they had been "targeted."

The record also shows that Paul Caneiro was charged with aggravated arson, possession of a firearm and a weapon for unlawful purposes.

Several hours before, Paul Caneiro used gasoline to set his own Ocean Township home on fire as his wife and children slept inside, according to Gramiccioni. Paul Caneiro has been held at the Monmouth County Jail since he was charged last Wednesday.

Gramiccioni had not made any connection between the two incidents. He has a press conference scheduled at his Freehold office on Thursday at 11 a.m. to update the case.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ .

More from New Jersey 101.5: