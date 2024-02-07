Patient Zero in new NJ measles outbreak visited these two towns

It happens from time to time, and we’ve got to keep our eye on it: It’s a new outbreak of measles in the state.

And while measles is not necessarily a deadly disease, it does happen to be the most dangerous of all childhood diseases.

So it makes sense to keep track of where it may be in the state. So even in today's world, outbreaks can still catch us off guard.

Just recently, according to the NJ Department of Health we got word of a confirmed case of measles in Camden County, New Jersey, marking the state's first case since March 2023.

According to nj.com, the person in question visited by healthcare facilities in Voorhees Township and Stratford on Jan. 5 and Jan. 8, plus made a stop at a daycare. Quick notifications were sent out to anyone who might've crossed paths with him or her.

Measles, this highly contagious respiratory bug, poses a real health threat. Without the shield of vaccination, a whopping 90% of folks who rub shoulders with someone carrying the virus could end up catching it.

Back in the day before the measles shot existed, this disease was rampant among kids and is still the scariest childhood rash/fever illness around.

The symptoms? High fever, coughing fits, watery eyes, and a telltale rash. But the complications can be downright nasty, from ear troubles to pneumonia, brain swelling, and even pregnancy mishaps.

And although the chances of dying from the measles is low, it's chilling to think that out of every 1,000 kids with measles, one or two might not make it.

So, what's the latest? In January 2024, a case was identified in a local New Jerseyan, but where it came from is still a bit of a mystery. There's no direct link to the measles outbreak in Philadelphia, though, and as of February 6, 2024, we've got a silver lining. No new measles sightings in NJ.

Remember, if you spot any confirmed or suspected cases, alert your local health department right away. Stay in the loop and gear up with the necessary precautions to dodge any potential outbreaks.

