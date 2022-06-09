Paterson, NJ strip club owner arrested for sexually assaulting dancer, cops say

PATERSON — The owner of Johnny A’s Hitching Post is accused of sexually assaulting one of the dancers working at his adult nightclub.

Johnny A himself, or John Acunto, was arrested Wednesday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes said. The 62-year-old man from Ho-Ho-Kus boasts "the finest Go-Go entertainment in the Tri-State area," according to the club's website.

Valdes said the charges stem from an incident on September 28, 2021. Paterson police responded to the club on Barclay Street for a report of a sexual assault.

Investigators with the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office interviewed the victim and witnesses, according to Valdes.

The Johnny A's Hanging Post sign at night. (_krisbeats_ on Instagram.) The Johnny A's Hanging Post sign at night. (_krisbeats_ on Instagram.) loading...

"The investigation revealed that the owner of the establishment, Mr. Acunto, sexually assaulted a dancer at the club in a VIP room on the premises," Valdes said.

Acunto is charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault and two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact. He could face a maximum sentence of 26 years in prison if convicted on all charges.

The club owner is currently detained at Passaic County Jail, according to Valdes.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

