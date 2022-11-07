Passenger killed after tire crashes through windshield on NJ Turnpike
EAST WINDSOR — A woman was killed in a freak accident late Sunday afternoon when a tire crashed through the windshield of an SUV on the New Jersey Turnpike.
State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said the left front tire of a southbound Acura RDX became separated from the vehicle, went over the center divider and into the northbound lanes.
The tire bounced into the windshield of a northbound SUV, also an Acura RDX, hitting passenger Susan Dagrosa, 75, of Port Jefferson, New York.
The driver of the RDX was not injured.
Why did the tire come loose?
Curry did not disclose what caused the tire to become loose and said the crash remains under investigation. No charges have been filed.
The crash was the 24th fatal crash on the New Jersey Turnpike in 2022, according to State Police records.
