Passaic, NJ backyard shooting wounds 1 young child, 4 adults, cops say

PASSAIC — Authorities are investigating a backyard shooting in which two unknown gunmen opened fire on a late night celebration, wounding five people — one of them a young child.

A 4-year-old, a 21-year-old woman from Passaic, a 25-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man, both from Newark, each were shot and wounded, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes.

Police said a 21-year-old Passaic man also suffered a graze wound in the shooting, but refused medical treatment.

Just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, Passaic City Police responded to the gunfire in the area of Lafayette Avenue and Howe Avenue.

All the others who were shot were taken to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson.

Any potential information on the case can be shared with the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or Passaic Police Department at 973-365-3900.

