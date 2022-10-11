PASSAIC — A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with a double stabbing that left a teenager dead and another injured over the weekend.

John E. Martinez, of Passaic, was arrested without incident on Oct. 10 in the area of Grove Street and Broadway.

According to police, a 16-year-old male and 17-year-old male were stabbed during an altercation in the area of Krueger Place and Poplar Street in the early morning hours of Oct. 9.

The 16-year-old was pronounced deceased, and the 17-year-old was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Martinez was identified as the assailant, through an investigation by city and county officials.

Martinez has been charged with first-degree murder, fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Prosecutors will attempt to keep Martinez detained pretrial, the prosecutor's office said.

Anyone with additional information about this matter is asked to contact the tips line of the prosecutor's office at 877-370-PCPO, or the local police detective bureau at 973-365-3900.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

