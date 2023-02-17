Parts of the ‘Joker’ sequel will be shot in New Jersey

It looks like New Jersey will be standing in for Gotham City again. The New Jersey Motion Picture & Television Commission confirmed to a couple of media outlets that the sequel to 2019’s Oscar winning “Joker” film will be shot, at least in part, in New Jersey.

Joaquin Phoenix will reprise his Oscar winning role of Arthur Fleck (the Joker); for this new film, he will be joined by Lady Gaga who will play Harley Quinn.

The title of the sequel is “Joker: Folie a Deux.” Folie a Deux refers to a delusion shared by two people.

Director Todd Phillips recently shared two photos on Instagram; one of Lady Gaga as psychiatrist Harleen Quinzel (Harley Quinn):

There's also a still of Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck/Joker:

The Film Commission says that the producers don’t want to divulge the exact filming locations that they’re planning to use — but Newark and Jersey City figured prominently in the first Joker flick.

In addition to Phoenix and Lady Gaga, previously announced cast members include Brendan Gleeson, Kathryn Keener, and Zazie Beetz.

The film has already begun production in New York and Los Angeles, with the New Jersey portion of the filming tentatively scheduled for late March.

The movie is slated to be in theaters in October 2024.

The first Joker brought Phoenix the Best Actor statue at the Academy Awards and it also won for Best Original Score.

The film was also nominated in several other categories, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Film Editing, and Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

However, it did not win any of these additional nominations.

