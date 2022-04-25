GSP rest area gets renamed after New Jersey’s Frank Sinatra

Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)/Townsquare Media

Last summer Governor Phil Murphy announced that eight members of the New Jersey Hall of Fame would have Garden State rest areas renamed after them. Along with the renaming would be some artifacts on exhibit paying homage to that famous person.

Bon Jovi already got his. My God, can you imagine how long the lines to that lady‘s room became?!

Author Judy Blume was another. Also already honored was the first Black player to play for an American League baseball team, Larry Doby, and salsa legend Celia Cruz.

Now another heavy hitter. Frank Sinatra.

The signage is always first with those exhibits coming later, and those signs are now up designating the Frank Sinatra Service Area at a rest stop in Atlantic County.

Now sure, that’s a long, long road from Hoboken. But being not far from Atlantic City’s casinos feels right for Ol’ Blue Eyes.

Sinatra was inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame in its very first year in 2008, ten years after he died at age 82.

Frank Sinatra trivia

The Doors’ Jim Morrison not only said Sinatra was his favorite singer (seems unlikely, right?), he even used the same kind of microphone as Sinatra when recording “Strange Days.”

Frank was only 5 feet 7 inches tall.

For Frank Sinatra, fourth time was a charm. He was married four times, Nancy Barbato, Ava Gardner, Mia Farrow, then Barbara Marx. He stayed with Barbara to the end.

Frank Sinatra was the original choice to play “Dirty Harry.” He was only replaced by Clint Eastwood because he broke his finger before filming began.

Orange was his favorite color.

His favorite drink was Jack Daniels on the rocks.

