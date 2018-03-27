Parkway driver dies in fiery crash at Union toll plaza

UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — A driver was killed in a four-car crash at the Union toll plaza on Tuesday afternoon.

The car carrying the victim came to rest on its side and burst into flames in front of the cash lanes about 2:30 p.m., according to Lt. Ted Schafer, a spokesman for the State Police. He said it was not clear if the person died because of the fire or from a medical issue before the crash.

Schafer said a person inside another car was taken to Overlook Hospital after complaining of head and neck pain.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation. It closed at least four toll lanes and created a multi-mile northbound delay. Rubbernecking delays developed heading south.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated with the correct name of the hospital that one of the victims was taken to.