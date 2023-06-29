Parents kicked out of meeting as NJ district postpones vote on trans policy
🔴 50 people for and against a transgender policy change spoke during the Board of Education meeting
🔴 A final vote was tabled by the Board
🔴 The board avoids a costly legal battle with the state
Four parents were kicked out of a Board of Education meeting that got heated on Wednesday because of a proposed change to the district's transgender student policy.
The Conover Road Primary School in Colts Neck was packed with people both for and against the change, which would require parents to be notified that a student has changed their gender identity or their name. The principal would develop a plan with the student to tell their parent or guardian.
About 50 parents and students spoke to the Board of Education during the public comment section of the meeting. Lt. Brian Caswell told New Jersey 101.5 the meeting was peaceful overall and no charges were filed against any participant.
"Don't have a trans kid? Keep your ill-conceived opinions to yourself because they are hurting our children," one parent told the board.
"A child who still believes in the Tooth Fairy, Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny does not have the emotional or intellectual maturity to decide what their parents should and should not know," another parent said to boos from the crowd.
Ducking a legal bullet for now
By a 6-3 vote, the board tabled the vote on the policy. Board President Heather Tormey told Marlboro-Colts Neck Patch there is no immediate need to change the policy, and that it was “not fiscally responsible" in a nod to a potential legal battle with the state.
Attorney General Matt Platkin filed discrimination lawsuits against the Marlboro, Manalapan and Middletown districts after they approved policies that was not in line with the state.
Platkin and Education Commissioner Angelica Allen-McMillen warned schools not to violate state standards on inclusive curriculum and to comply with state policy protecting LGBTQ students. They also encouraged students and parents to report violators.
"DCR and DOE encourage students, caretakers, community members, staff, and school board members to report evidence of discrimination, bias-based harassment, or retaliation to DCR immediately," their statement says.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom