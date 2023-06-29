Parents kicked out of meeting as NJ district postpones vote on trans policy

🔴 50 people for and against a transgender policy change spoke during the Board of Education meeting

🔴 A final vote was tabled by the Board

🔴 The board avoids a costly legal battle with the state

Four parents were kicked out of a Board of Education meeting that got heated on Wednesday because of a proposed change to the district's transgender student policy.

The Conover Road Primary School in Colts Neck was packed with people both for and against the change, which would require parents to be notified that a student has changed their gender identity or their name. The principal would develop a plan with the student to tell their parent or guardian.

About 50 parents and students spoke to the Board of Education during the public comment section of the meeting. Lt. Brian Caswell told New Jersey 101.5 the meeting was peaceful overall and no charges were filed against any participant.

"Don't have a trans kid? Keep your ill-conceived opinions to yourself because they are hurting our children," one parent told the board.

"A child who still believes in the Tooth Fairy, Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny does not have the emotional or intellectual maturity to decide what their parents should and should not know," another parent said to boos from the crowd.

Crowd at the Colts Neck Board of Education meeting 6/28/23 Crowd at the Colts Neck Board of Education meeting 6/28/23 (CBS New York via YouTube) loading...

Ducking a legal bullet for now

By a 6-3 vote, the board tabled the vote on the policy. Board President Heather Tormey told Marlboro-Colts Neck Patch there is no immediate need to change the policy, and that it was “not fiscally responsible" in a nod to a potential legal battle with the state.

Attorney General Matt Platkin filed discrimination lawsuits against the Marlboro, Manalapan and Middletown districts after they approved policies that was not in line with the state.

Platkin and Education Commissioner Angelica Allen-McMillen warned schools not to violate state standards on inclusive curriculum and to comply with state policy protecting LGBTQ students. They also encouraged students and parents to report violators.

"DCR and DOE encourage students, caretakers, community members, staff, and school board members to report evidence of discrimination, bias-based harassment, or retaliation to DCR immediately," their statement says.

New Jersey public school transgender student guidance New Jersey public school transgender student guidance (Canva) loading...

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: Where people in New Jersey are moving to most Stacker compiled a list of states where people from New Jersey are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

NJ county fairs are back! Check out the 2023 summer schedule A current list of county fairs happening across the Garden State for 2023. From rides, food, animals, and hot air balloons, each county fair has something unique to offer.

(Fairs are listed in geographical order from South NJ to North NJ)