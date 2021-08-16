Paramus, NJ man racing motorcycle killed in crash, cops say

YONKERS, N.Y. — New York state police are investigating a motorcycle accident in suburban New York City that left a New Jersey man dead.

State police reported receiving reports of motorcycles racing on Route 87 in Yonkers early Friday morning. Shortly after, they received a call that one of the motorcycles had been involved in a crash, police said.

Police arrived to find 29-year-old Frank Mahouti, of Paramus, who was pronounced dead at the scene by the Westchester County medical examiner.

According to a preliminary investigation, Mahouti was operating a 2018 Ducati motorcycle northbound at a high rate of speed at approximately 1 a.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve in the highway and struck a guardrail. The impact ejected Mahouti from the motorcycle, police said.

The accident is under investigation.

Mahouti was a member of the Riders Club in Millville which posted condolences on its on its Facebook page.

"You will be fondly remembered and sadly missed," the club wrote.

