Jersey City, NJ parade for Saint Peter’s men’s basketball team is on Friday

JERSEY CITY — No April fooling, a parade on Friday (April 1) will celebrate the historic run of Saint Peter’s University’s men’s basketball team in this year's NCAA tournament.

The festivities will begin at 2 p.m. as the parade steps off from the statue of Abraham Lincoln and heads straight down John F. Kennedy Boulevard.

Abraham Lincoln statue in Jersey City Abraham Lincoln statue in Jersey City, Belmont Ave. & John F. Kennedy Blvd.(Google Maps) loading...

It will end with a large rally in front of Saint Peter’s University.

Saint Peters University (Google Maps) Jersey City JFK Blvd. Saint Peters University (Google Maps) loading...

Saint Peter’s University school officials, coaches and players from the team will be taking the stage.

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop will emcee the pep rally, with local and state officials also invited to speak.

Saint Peters makes the Elite 8 Saint Peters Peacocks became the first 15 seed to reach the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight, adding the Purdue Boilermakers to a string of upsets.

