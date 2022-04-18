State police have announced charges in a two-vehicle crash in eastern Pennsylvania that killed three New Jersey men last summer.

Brett Knoll, 38, of Jim Thorpe is charged with vehicular homicide, aggravated assault by vehicle, and summary violations. State police in Carbon County alleged that his vehicle was traveling at “excessive speed," which was considered “the primary contributing factor" to the crash.

Police said a car heading north on Route 903 in Penn Forest Township on Aug. 7 tried to turn left onto the onramp to the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike but was hit by a southbound sport utility vehicle.

Coroner Robert Miller Jr. told LehighValleyLive.com that 25-year-old Nicholas Nissen, of South Amboy, and 30-year-old Joseph Riggio, of Parlin, died at the scene. A third man, 31-year-old Michael Guezara of Bayonne, was pronounced dead at Geisinger Medical Center.

Court documents indicate that Knoll was released on $100,000 unsecured bail. Knoll declined to comment Monday on the charges; court documents don't list a defense attorney in the case.

