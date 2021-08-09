3 NJ men die in crash near Pennsylvania Turnpike in Poconos

Three men from New Jersey died in a car crash near the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Saturday night.
Pennsylvania State Police said a Toyota Camry driven by Bryan Nissen, 30, of Morris Plains, was struck by a Jeep heading southbound he made a left turn onto the Turnpike from the northbound lanes of Route 903 in Penn Forest Township about 11 p.m.
A 30-year-old from Parlin, a 25-year-old from South Amboy and a 31-year-old from Bayonne died at the scene of the crash according to police, who did not disclose the identities of the deceased pending notification of family. Nissen was hospitalized but police did not know his condition on Monday morning.
Police said Nissen and the driver of the Jeep, Brett Knoll, 37, of Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania, were hospitalized but their conditions were not known. No charges have been filed in the crash.
