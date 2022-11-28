Driver dies after flipping over, getting hit by stolen car in Woodbridge, NJ

WOODBRIDGE — A driver died Thanksgiving night after his pickup overturned on Routes 1&9 and was struck by a stolen car.

A 2014 Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by Manuel Pujols, 51, of Woodbridge, rolled over in the southbound lanes just past Route 35 (St. Georges Avenue) after hitting the divider around 9:50 p.m., police said.

A few moments later, the pickup was struck by a 2009 Hyundai Elantra that had been reported stolen.

The three people who had been in the Hyundai were arrested a short time later near the scene after walking from the crash.

Three charged near the crash scene

Ulyssee McDonald Jr., 23, Terrence McDonald, 19, and a 17-year-old juvenile, all from Elizabeth, were charged with possession of a stolen vehicle. Additional charges are pending further investigation of both crashes.

Police Sgt. Joseph A. Angelo did not know the relationship between the three individuals charged.

Pujols was pulled from the pickup and taken to JFK University Medical Center in Edison, where he was pronounced dead.

The crash is the 10th in Woodbridge in 2022, according to State Police fatal accident statistics. Six crashes were on the New Jersey Turnpike or Garden State Parkway

Angelo asked any witnesses to call the department at 732-634-7700 ext. 6646.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

The 99 top paying jobs in New Jersey How much do you make? These are the occupations in New Jersey with the highest median annual compensation. Source: Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2022

Why some in NJ should be forced to work in a retail environment A note for those who work in retail, as well as a message for those who make life miserable for retail employees.