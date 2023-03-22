Overturned dump trucks close Route 295 at Route 1 in Lawrence, NJ
🔴 One dump truck flipped over on the Route 295 southbound overpass over Route 1
🔴 The second truck overturned a few yards behind
🔴 Route 295 southbound is closed at Exit 67 (Route 1)
LAWRENCE (Mercer) — Route 295 southbound is closed at the exit for Route 1 because of two overturned dump trucks.
One of the dump trucks is on the Route 295 overpass over Route 1 blocking the left lane. The second truck several yards behind it blocks the center and left lanes parallel to the onramp from Route 1 southbound and is facing in the opposite direction with skidmarks in the road.
One truck dumped a load of stones across all the lanes.The other truck dumped a small load of dirt. The trucks flipped over around 12 noon.
Route 295 southbound is closed at Exit 67 (Route 1). The ramp from Route 1 southbound to Route 295 was closed but reopened around 1 p.m. Delays quickly developed approaching both closure points.
State police said there were no fatalities or serious injuries. They expected the closure of Route 295 to remain in place until at least 4 p.m.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
