Over 1 million doses of illegal opioids seized by NJ State Police

In just three years, law enforcement have now seized over a million doses of opioids from drug dealers around the state, Acting Attorney General Andrew Bruck and State Police Superintendent Patrick Callahan announced Thursday.

The state’s Opioid Enforcement Task Force, first created in 2018, seized the individual packaged doses that put them over the one-million mark during a recent drug operation bust in Trenton.

On Aug. 18, members of the task force along with Trenton Police SWAT and other officers arrested 32-year-old Felix Acevedo, of Trenton, and seized more than $40,000 worth of drugs and branding "stamps" linked to a total of 61 drug overdoses — 27 of them which ended in a person's death.

More than five-million dollars’ worth of heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and meth have been seized across 220 operations by the task force and its partners.

Law enforcement also have recovered 197 firearms and four-million dollars in cash, while arresting 470 suspects in those task force busts.

Another recent operation by the same task force seized illegal drugs with the same "stamp" brand names that have been linked to more than 50 overdoses across the state.

“Processing mills are the root of the of the narcotics supply chain, and when we cut off the root from the rest of the tree, it cannot produce its poisonous fruit," Callahan said in a written release.

The recent Trenton bust marks 46 opioid packaging facilities disrupted or dismantled by the task force, along with seven operational, fentanyl pill-pressing operations.

