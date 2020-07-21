Outdoor water use temporarily banned in Monmouth, Ocean counties

New Jersey American Water customers in Monmouth and Ocean counties are under a temporary but mandatory outdoor water ban as a result of a problem at a waterworks facility.

Water use has increased in the past few days as temperatures soared into the 90s with high humidity, according to Carmen Tiemo, the utility's senior director of operations. The restriction will help to ensure continued water service and fire protection for the service area.

The restrictions, which went into effect on Monday, includes watering lawns, landscape irrigation, residential car washing and the filling of pools.

The Jumping Brook water treatment plant in Neptune is having water pressure problems, which should be resolved by Tuesday, according to spokeswoman Denise Venuti Free.

The counties have been under an odd/even watering schedule since spring, which is scheduled to last through the end of summer.

"We urge all customers to continue to use water wisely indoors and out throughout the summer to ensure a plentiful supply for everyone," Tiemo said.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said that while it's hit 90 degrees or higher in much of the state, drought is not an issue for now.

"When Tropical Storm Fay visited New Jersey a week and a half ago, the heavy rain erased the threat of spiraling into drought conditions. No part of Monmouth and Ocean is currently classified as 'abnormally dry,' although that classification can change quickly based on week-to-week rainfall," Zarrow said.

