I tried for two nights to get a table at a few local restaurants to no avail. It's not surprising, with a population that's been cooped up and constrained for three months. People are dying to get out and socialize and not afraid of dying from it. People are being cautious and responsible, for the most part, especially the restaurants, wineries and breweries that can participate. We couldn't get a reservation to a place til this weekend, when thunderstorms are predicted, but hey it's worth a shot. Some of the bigger restaurants are only taking reservations on Open Table. Many of the restaurants are first come, first served and some are taking limited reservations, usually days out.

There's no word when indoor dining will be permitted or full capacity will be allowed by our overlords, but we patiently wait, as obedient subjects do. We've gotten calls from listeners telling us of some diners in parts of the state that have been open for a few weeks. The owners didn't boast about it or challenge the Governor, so the local authorities may be turning a blind eye, as they probable should. No doubt, they'd rather look the other way with some law abiding, hard working, TAX PAYING local business owners ignoring pointless executive orders than having to stare directly at angry mobs of protestors. Not that the business community or it's customers were allowed to protest. Wrong cause, peaceful prosperity.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.

