Our little Jon Stewart is growing up — Suggests Wuhan lab theory (Opinion)

New Jersey's own Jon Stewart made news this week by breaking with the woke orthodoxy and actually questioning where the novel coronavirus may have come from.

The video of his appearance on CBS' "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert", which you can see below, garnered over a million views in less than twenty-four hours.

Stewart comically and emphatically inserted that the virus must have come from the lab in Wuhan, China.

That's something that the Hollywood elite and the "woke" left scoffed at for over a year, after former President Trump and others alluded to it early on. Now many credible sources are coming forward to support the idea and are asking the communist government of China to be held accountable.

You'll notice in the video how uncomfortable Colbert is when his former boss goes off on how certain he is of where the virus came from. Colbert still works for corporate media. Jon Stewart no longer does.

Maybe Stewart has made enough money to be independent enough to actually tell the truth and question the establishment. Or maybe Jon is no longer surrounded by the left-wing, woke, nut-jobs in entertainment and is instead more in touch with regular folks. People like the thousands of first responders he fought so hard for in getting health care settlements after their involvement in the aftermath of 9/11.

Whatever the reason, it's good to see that Jon Stewart, an influential, highly intelligent, very funny son of the Garden State is stepping up to stand up once again for truth, honest and pushing back against some powerful sources.

HBO host and comedian Bill Maher has also shown signs lately of making some sense of the nonsensical world we seem to be living in.

The pandemic may be over and now maybe some big charades we've been living with for the past year and a half are coming to an end as well.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.