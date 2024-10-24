🚨 Man goes berserk at South Jersey school

🚨 Police get flooded with 9-1-1 calls

🚨 Officers show great restraint taking him into custody

Washington Township — A South Jersey school went into lockdown on Wednesday as a man raged outside the building.

According to Glassboro Police, their dispatch was flooded with calls about a man "running in and out of traffic, exposing himself, and punching cars on Pitman Downer Rd. in Washington Township, Gloucester County.

That location is right across the street from the Orchard Valley Middle School. Police say the school went into "secure" mode while police tried to subdue the man. All students and staff were kept inside the building with the exterior doors locked to prevent any unauthorized entry.

"We want to assure our community that all students, teachers, aides and staff at OVMS remained safe throughout the incident," police said in a statement on Facebook.

Glassboro Police Chief Patrick Gurcsik said in a statement that when officers arrived on the scene, they found 47-year-old John Laurino in a very agitated state.

Google Maps/Townsquare Media illustration Google Maps/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

"He verbally threatened arriving officers on the scene," Gurcsik said, "While officers were attempting to de-escalate the situation, the subject aggressively approached Officer C. Tarasevich and pushed him."

Officers were eventually able to subdue Laurino and place him into custody.

The Washington Township Ambulance Squad was called to transport Laurino to a local hospital for evaluation.

"While being secured in the ambulance," Gurcsik said, "The subject kicked a member of our ambulance squad in the face."

A further investigation has also linked Laurino to a threat made against a business in Glassboro, police said. The suspect allegedly stated he was coming to the business with a gun to shoot employees. The name of the business was not disclosed.

Laurino has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault and Disorderly Conduct.

NJ schools that made the most calls to police These are the 30 schools in New Jersey that made the most notifications to police during the 2022-23 school year for reasons including violence, weapons, vandalism, substances and harassment or bullying. The number of arrests made by police at the schools is also provided when applicable. The schools are listed by number of police calls from least to greatest. The data comes from the state Department of Education's annual School Performance Report. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Worst 30 public schools in New Jersey These are the 30 lowest-ranking public and charter schools in New Jersey based on the 2022-23 summative ratings provided by the state Department of Education's annual NJ School Performance Report. The schools are listed in descending order, with the lowest rating being zero. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

Top 30 schools in NJ with the biggest bullying problem These are the schools in New Jersey with the highest rates of bullying. The rankings are based on the annual School Performance Reports for the 2021-22 school year. New Jersey 101.5 ranked the schools based on the rate of reported bullying incidents per 100 students. Schools with enrolment less than 100 are excluded. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom