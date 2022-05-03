Orange, NJ fire displaces 150+ apartment building residents

ORANGE — A fire at an apartment building displaced around 160 residents early Tuesday morning.

The fire left large gaping holes in the roof of the three-story building on Park Avenue, leaving much of the building uninhabitable. No residents or firefighters were injured.

Red Cross New Jersey worked with the township to open up a reception center and shelter for displaced residents.

An investigation is ongoing into the cause of the fire.

The Orange Fire Department on Tuesday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

The American Red Cross responds to an apartment building fire in Orange The American Red Cross responds to an apartment building fire in Orange 5/3/22 (Red Cross New Jersey) loading...

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Voting for the 2022 class of the New Jersey Hall of Fame These are the nominees for the 2022 class of the New Jersey Hall of Fame. They come from all walks of live, spanning generations back to the colonial era. The nominees cover the categories of Arts & Letters, Enterprise, Performing Arts & Entertainment, Public Service and Sports.

To vote, visit the Hall of Fame website here.

Netflix’s Most Popular TV Shows Ever These are the most popular TV shows ever on Netflix, based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on streaming.