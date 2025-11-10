🚨State Police troopers fired over a dozen shots after a pursuit ended near Route 280

🚨A man was wounded as troopers opened fire while cars continued passing nearby

🚨The state Attorney General’s Office is probing the police-involved shooting

ORANGE — A pursuit by State Police troopers that ended with over a dozen shots fired is under investigation by the state Attorney General’s Office

Attorney General Matt Platkin said an adult male was injured in the shooting around 2:10 p.m. Sunday in Orange. Route 280 West was closed at Exit 11 (Day Street) for several hours.

A video on Instagram (CAUTION: profanity and gunfire) of the incident shows a chaotic scene on a three-lane road.

Instagram video captures chaotic gunfire on highway off-ramp

A black sedan was stopped in the off-ramp of I-280, separated from the rest of the roadway by a street-level concrete divider.

State troopers, with guns drawn on a black sedan, ordered a man in the vehicle to get out. They fired multiple shots as he made a run for it.

The man fell to the ground and was surrounded by troopers. Platkin did not say that a gun was recovered at the scene.

Bullets coat highway at Orange shooting scene

The roadway was not closed during the standoff and cars were driving by as shots were fired.

Upside-down plastic Wawa cups were used as evidence markers to show where bullets landed.

Video posted by ABC 7 Eyewitness News shows a black sedan with at least seven bullet holes in the front passenger window.

Per state law, the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability conducts investigations of all police-involved shootings.

