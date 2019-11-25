Open or closed Thanksgiving, which does NJ prefer? (Poll)
This is a rundown of retailers that are opened and closed on Thanksgiving that we first published on November 14. According to a survey done two years ago, stores opening on Thanksgiving still remains unpopular with most people. The majority don’t like it and the majority don’t shop that day. Not surprisingly the younger you are the more accepting you are of the practice. Yet even the majority of younger people are still against it. Are we more jaded here in Jersey? You tell us. At the end of the list of stores opened and closed for Thanksgiving is a poll where you may give your opinion on the matter.
Black Friday is a given. You can expect almost every retailer is open the day after Thanksgiving. The real question these days is which stores remain loyal to the tradition of closing on Thanksgiving Day and which ones compete and serve the needs of those who want to get a jump on their holiday shopping.
From theblackfriday.com I've compiled a handy list of retailers in New Jersey you can expect to be open and then a separate list of those that remain closed. As always with lists like these, it is best to check with your particular location ahead of time.
NJ stores open on Thanksgiving Day
Best Buy opens 5pm
Big Lots opens 7am
Boscov’s opens 6pm
Dick’s Sporting Goods opens 6pm
Dollar General opens 7am
Family Dollar check local store hours
Five Below opens 6pm
Game Stop opens 3pm
JCPenney opens 2pm
KMart opens 6am
Kohl’s opens 5pm
Macy’s opens 5pm
Michael’s opens 6pm
Model’s opens 6pm
Old Navy opens 4pm
RiteAid most open 7am check local store
Sears opens 6pm
Target opens 5pm
Ulta opens 6pm
Walgreen’s most open 8am check local store
Walmart opens 6pm
NJ stores closed on Thanksgiving Day
A.C. Moore
Ace Hardware
Barnes & Noble
Bed Bath & Beyond
BJ’s
Bloomingdale’s
Bob’s Discount Furniture
Costco
Crate&Barrel
Guitar Center
Hobby Lobby
Home Depot
Home Goods
Ikea
Lowe’s
Marshalls
Mattress Firm
Neiman Marcus
Nordstrom
Petco
Petsmart
Sam’s Club
Staples
TJ Maxx
True Value
