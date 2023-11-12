Open letter to New Jersey voters after the recent Election Day (Opinion)

Dear fellow New Jersey voters,

We just passed Election Day on Tuesday and there’s something that has to be said.

You may not have noticed this but something came up on the afternoon show on New Jersey 101.5 and I feel that it must be acknowledged in writing.

Volunteers who monitor the polls on election days should be praised as some of the nicest people I’ve come across in the Garden State.

On a personal note, they are always very helpful when I admittedly (embarrassingly) can’t remember what district I’m in and ask for assistance.

Otherwise, I’ve seen firsthand how well they handle the people who come in with an agenda insisting (incorrectly, by the way) that they should be asking for ID from prospective voters.

I’ve seen it happen several times and the volunteers have never lost their cool. They are always friendly and informative.

These people are putting up with unnecessary bull *you know what* for the sake of our country, and they don’t get enough credit for it.

So please, treat these poll workers with the respect they deserve. They are putting aside their other duties for a day, going out of their way to allow us to do our patriotic duty.

When the next Election Day comes around, considering it will likely be a heated one, don’t forget to thank all of the people who help you out.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

