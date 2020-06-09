Open alcohol OK’d for AC boardwalk

Atlantic City mayor Marty Small has issued an executive order allowing for the open consumption of alcoholic beverages on the famed Atlantic City Boardwalk, as well as two other tourist areas. The order will remain in effect until November or until the coronavirus restrictions on bars are lifted, which ever comes first.

Small told the Philadelphia Inquirer that the move was a way to bolster the city’s struggling entertainment businesses, “We’re trying to bring our economy back, …This is a small step in the right direction for the city of Atlantic City, to keep us on par with other entertainment zones.”.

According to the Press of Atlantic City, you can’t just bring your own booze, however. The beverage must be in a plastic container bearing the name or logo of the licensed seller within the open container zones. The Atlantic City Police Department is on board with the new rule, and reportedly even helped craft the order. Open containers in cars will still be prohibited.

Governor Murphy’s order allowing the sale of “to go” alcoholic beverages helped make the AC change possible. Bars and casinos is AC have been closed since March; the governor has said that he hopes the casinos can be open by July 4th.

In addition to the boardwalk, open containers of alcohol will be allowed in nonresidential areas of Gardner’s Basin and the Orange Loop, which is comprised of New York Avenue, Tennessee Avenue and St. James Place.

