Ooh la la! These are New Jersey’s favorite make-out spots

Pucker up, New Jersey!

A study just revealed the 150 most popular make-out car spots in America and three of them are right here in the Garden State.

Whether you’ve been enjoying some “summer lovin,’” or you want to bring your romance into the autumn season, you may want to take your special someone to these New Jersey locations for a quick make-out session.

We now have the favorite smooch spots according to Dating News, which surveyed 3,000 people to find which locations in the U.S. are most conducive to some friction in the car.

What’s the fascination of the locations specifically being in an automobile? Dating News says,

Maybe it’s the thrill of being intimate in a public place, or maybe we’re just really turned on by the scent of Corinthian leather. One thing is certain: American couples love getting romantic in secluded, scenic spots across the country.

I can tell you for me, personally, it’s certainly not the Corinthian leather.

Of the top 150 locations they were able to determine, these are the three New Jersey spots that made the list.

5️⃣3️⃣ Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area

The drive through the Delaware Water Gap offers scenic views of the river, mountains, and forests. The natural beauty and peaceful environment create a perfect romantic backdrop.

7️⃣7️⃣ Sandy Hook, Gateway National Recreation Area

This coastal drive offers beautiful views of the Atlantic Ocean and sandy beaches.

1️⃣4️⃣0️⃣ Palisades Interstate Park, Alpine

The drive through this park offers stunning views of the Hudson River and the Palisades cliffs. The dramatic river and cliff views provide a romantic and picturesque setting.

Next time you want to take your special someone on a romantic drive, consider these spots!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

