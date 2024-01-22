Only one U.S. state beats NJ in quality of schools

If there’s anything we here in NJ can be proud of, it’s our education system. After all, New Jersey is one of the most educated states in the nation, the latest Census data shows.

In fact, According to nj.com New Jersey ranks eighth in the U.S. for residents with college degrees. More than half of New Jersey's residents have an associate degree or higher, according to the Census.

Canva Canva loading...

We all know we've got something to brag about – who wouldn't be proud when New Jersey shines as one of the most educated states in the nation?

But, and there's always a but, we've seen a little dip in the ranks this year. From a solid #4 last year, we're now holding down the fort at #12. It's not a massive fall, but it's worth noting.

Scholaroo's data team went on a mission, diving into the educational landscapes across the U.S.

Their mission? Spot the states acing the education game, and guess what? Jersey's still in the game.

However, here's one state we’ve still got to beat: Massachusetts. They’re (stubbornly) hanging on to a number one ranking on the list of top schools in the U.S. while we in NJ are just behind at number two.

Canva Canva loading...

Scholaroo's got a ranking system to find the best and worst school systems. They consider everything from high school graduation rates to college-going rates, SAT and ACT scores, AP scores and even how financially and health-literate high schoolers are.

Now, let's break it down: Massachusetts, New Jersey, Connecticut, Virginia, and Maine – these are the education champs, the cream of the crop.

And when it comes to states making the grade in reading and learning, Minnesota, Maryland, Colorado, Vermont and Pennsylvania top of the list

So, as we navigate the education landscape, although we might have slipped a bit, we’re we're still standing tall in the world of education.

