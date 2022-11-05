Only one city in NJ has this job law but it should be statewide (Opinion)

I don't often talk about laws, government, or anything like that, but I feel like this should be addressed.

It's something that you would think in 2022 would be commonplace and practiced throughout the country but apparently, it is not.

This law is already in effect in some states such as California and Colorado, and believe it or not, New York City just passed the law to start today, Nov. 1.

It's a law that puts more power into the hands of job seekers, which I think is incredibly important, especially right now.

There's also only one city in New Jersey that follows this law, and again I think it should be statewide.

Pay Transparency is the practice of employers showing a salary range on a job application.

How many times have you spent time applying for a job and interviewing only to find out that your compensation is not anything like what you thought it would be?

I know it's happened to me once or twice.

Are There Any Pros To Pay Transparency Laws?

Yes, there are!

According to the US Chamber Of Commerce's website, there are several pros to salary transparency.

The pros range from decreasing the pay gap to increased productivity and helping to increase trust between an applicant and employer.

What City In New Jersey Has A Salary Transparency Law?

Believe it or not, there is only one city in New Jersey that has a salary transparency law.

In Jersey City, if a company has more than five employees, then they have to have salary transparency on their job applications, according to National Law Review.

So, do you think all of New Jersey should follow salary transparency laws?

Companies say there are some cons such as company comparison or potential privacy issues, according to the US Chamber Of Commerce.

Personally, I think employers should have the salary range listed in a job application.

We put a price tag on almost everything, right?

So why not put a salary range on a job application?

