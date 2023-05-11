When you love where you live, you brag about it. There are so many great places in New Jersey with a history that others may not know about, but those who live there take great pride in telling the history to everyone that they know.

That was my inspiration when I posted on my social media and asked to my listeners, "Give me a piece of history or cool story about your New Jersey town." There were so many responses that I decided to turn them into not just one post, but three.

Having already written "Cool things about your Central Jersey town that we should know about," we now focus on "Cool things about your South Jersey town." By "South Jersey" I'm talking about the counties below I-195 that include Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem.

If you live there, you may already know these things. If not, you'll learn something cool. Here goes:

We have Bruce Willis From Carneys Point/ Penns Grove NJ

Campbell's soup world headquarters in Camden

Olympians Carl and Carol Lewis are from my hometown Willingboro.

Barbara Parks (Junie B. Jones children's books), Franco Harris, Shaun Bradley, Irving Fryar, and Pat Fidelia all went to RVRHS in Mt Holly. Cindy Birdsong (Supremes) and Raymond Forchion (actor/director) were born in Mt Holly. Elvis’s in-laws (Priscilla’s parents) lived in Mt Holly - I went to school with her brother Jeff. Mt Holly served as a temporary capital for New Jersey during the Revolutionary War. Mt Holly served as a stop on the underground railroad.

On June 26th 1870, the worlds first Boardwalk opened in Atlantic City. Measuring 5.5 miles long, it still remains the worlds longest Boardwalk over 150 years after its construction.

the mud that is rubbed on every baseball in MLB is from a creek in a South Jersey town,

only five people in the world know the exact location.

Pine Valley Golf Course in Pine Valley, NJ is consistently rated the #1 golf course in the USA by the experts at Golf Digest. (And they should know!)

I’m on vacation in Brigantine. Facing the building where Al Capone stayed many times.

Deptford. The first hot air balloon landed here, and we're freaking proud of it! The landing site is now in a grassy area behind a Walmart.

