One shot dead in South Brunswick, NJ

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — One person is dead in a police-involved shooting along Route 1.

The shooting took place after 3 p.m south of Promenade Boulevard on the southbound side of Route 1. The area includes a shopping center and several hotels.

There was also a crash on Route 1 in the same area, closing a lane in each direction. Its connection to the shooting is not known.

Map shows Route 1 and Promenade Boulevard in South Brunswick Map shows Route 1 and Promenade Boulevard in South Brunswick (Canva) loading...

The Attorney General's Office will investigate the incident per state law requiring it to investigate deaths that occur during encounters with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details

