One shot dead in South Brunswick, NJ

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — One person is dead in a police-involved shooting along Route 1.
The shooting took place after 3 p.m south of Promenade Boulevard on the southbound side of Route 1. The area includes a shopping center and several hotels.
There was also a crash on Route 1 in the same area, closing a lane in each direction. Its connection to the shooting is not known.
The Attorney General's Office will investigate the incident per state law requiring it to investigate deaths that occur during encounters with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody.
This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details
