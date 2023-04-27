One of the biggest beer festivals in the U.S. is in New Jersey

There’s a pretty massive beer and music bash in New Jersey: The Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival returns to Bader Field on June 3 & 4, 2023.

The festival started 17 years ago with about 30 breweries and welcomed around 3,000 guests. Now, the festival is a major draw, pulling in close to 30,000 beer lovers for the two-day bash.

The festival grounds at Bader Field cover approximately 1.4 million square feet, and that’s a lot of room to party. They’ll need the space, too, as over 100 breweries will be represented. In addition to beer tastings, there are also plenty of opportunities to learn more about the brewing process, meet the brewers, and purchase your favorite beers to take home.

As the name suggests, the festival offers more than just beer; there is a full slate of music for both days with the Dropkick Murphys headlining the first night and 311 the second night. For a complete listing of the bands performing on all the stages, go here.

On top of all the beer and music, there are informational demonstrations on both cooking and mixology, and, oh, a giant cornhole game.

Visitors can also sample a range of delicious food and drinks, including gourmet food trucks, craft cocktails, and wine. With so much to see and do, it's easy to spend the entire day at the festival, soaking up the atmosphere and enjoying the festivities

It probably goes without saying, but you have to be 21 for admission to the festival.

Tickets are available here.

