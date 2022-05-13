One of NJ’s biggest concert venues changes its name, but packed summer schedule remains

It started off (in 1995) as the Blockbuster-Sony Music Entertainment Centre. Then it became the Tweeter Center. Then the Susquehanna Bank Center. Then the BB&T Pavilion. Then the generic Waterfront Music Pavilion.

Now the Camden amphitheater is getting its sixth name: The Freedom Mortgage Amphitheater.

According to Philly Voice (as reported on NJ.com) the mortgage company signed a multi-year naming rights deal for one of the state’s premier concert venues.

The name change will not affect the packed summer lineup previously announced. The Freedom Mortgage Amphitheater will host such diverse acts as:

Country stars like Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban, and the Zac Brown Band.

Classic Rock bands like the Doobie Brothers, REO Speedwagon, Styx, Chicago, Santana, and Earth, Wind, and Fire.

Rock acts like Rob Zombie, Mudvayne, Shinedown, Incubus, Alice in Chains, Korn, and Evanescence.

Also booked are Imagine Dragons, Train, Jewel & Blues Traveler, Jack Johnson, Machine Gun Kelly, the Backstreet Boys, and OneRepublic. In addition, these shows have been added: Pitbull & Iggy Azalea, Chris Brown & Lil Baby, and Wiz Khalifa and Logic.

The Dave Mathews Band will headline two nights in July.

In September, the legendary Pearl Jam will play the amphitheater.

For the most up-to-date lineup of concerts, and to buy tickets, visit the venue’s website (it hasn’t been changed yet).

