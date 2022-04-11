Camden’s Waterfront Pavilion (formerly the BB&T Pavilion) will host some of the biggest acts in music this concert season, with music to satisfy just about anyone’s taste. Performers like Brad Paisley, the Chicks, and Pearl Jam will all grace the stage this summer in Camden.
May
5/20: Tim McGraw: McGraw Tour 2022 with Russell Dickerson
5/21: MMRBQ with Disturbed, The Pretty Reckless, Royal Blood and Living Colour
June
6/3: Brad Paisley
6/3: The Lumineers & Caamp
6/11: Miranda Lambert & Little Big Town
6/14: Train, Jewel & Blues Traveler
6/23: The Doobie Brothers & Michael McDonald
6/25: Jack Johnson
6/26: Machine Gun Kelly
July
7/8: The Chicks & Patty Griffin
7/13: Chicago - The Band, Brian Wilson, Al Jardine & Blondie Chaplin
7/14: Backstreet Boys
7/15 & 7/16: Dave Matthews Band: 2022 Summer Tour
7/24: OneRepublic & Needtobreathe
7/29: Rob Zombie & Mudvayne: Freaks On Parade Tour with Static-X & Powerman5000
7/30: The Black Keys, Band of Horses & Ceramic Animal
7/31: Keith Urban
August
8/5: Incubus & Sublime With Rome
8/11: Alice in Chains & Breaking Benjamin: American Tour 2022 with Bush
8/13: REO Speedwagon and Styx: Live and Unzoomed 2022 Tour
8/16: Imagine Dragons
8/18: Santana & Earth, Wind and Fire
8/26: Zac Brown Band
8/27: Korn & Evanescence
September
9/11: Shinedown
9/14: Pearl Jam
9/23: Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, Chris Stapleton & Zach Bryan
A little less than 30 cents of every $1 in property taxes charged in New Jersey support municipal services provided by cities, towns, townships, boroughs and villages. Statewide, the average municipal-only tax bill in 2021 was $2,725, but that varied widely from more than $13,000 in Tavistock to nothing in three townships. In addition to $9.22 billion in municipal purpose taxes, special taxing districts that in some places provide municipal services such as fire protection, garbage collection or economic development levied $323.8 million in 2021.