One of NJ’s best coffee shops is in Central Jersey

Everybody needs some sort of pick-me-up to start their day. And in a lot of cases it's coffee. I know it is for me.

Typically I'll just have coffee from home. I don't always go out and get it from a coffee shop.

But I passed by one a few weeks ago and decided I had to try it out. It looked like a cute little shop from the outside, and the inside proved to be the same.

That coffee shop is Hamilatte in Hamilton Township.

They've got a bunch of signature drinks on their menu there, like the Biscoff cookie latte pictured below.

Or the caramel macchiato.

Here's how their website describes them:

"At Hamilatte, we pride ourselves in serving the most delicious coffee in Hamilton, New Jersey. Our beans are carefully sourced and roasted to perfection to bring out the unique flavors of each blend."

They've got lots of baked goods and treats you can get as well if you want something to compliment your coffee. I highly recommend their apple turnover.

They'll warm it up for you too to ensure it tastes the best.

They're located at 1971 NJ-33 in Hamilton.

It's in an area of New Jersey that I don't normally travel, but now that I know how good their coffee is I will definitely be going back.

Check them out if you're ever in the area, although the quality of coffee makes this place a destination spot too.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

