One of Hollywood’s most iconic stars grew up in NJ

One of my favorite actors is none other than Jack Nicholson. He's starred in great serious movies like One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, The Shining, and A Few Good Men.

He also did some wild comedies like, Anger Management, The Witches of Eastwick and too many more to list. Jack must have been born into these comedic roles. He was voted class clown at Manasquan High School.

Jack Nicholson is one of the few remaining true Hollywood icons. If you think of names that can match the level of quality that Jack Nicholson offers, there are few that come to mind. Fellow Jersey native, Meryl Streep would be one. De Niro would be another (New York native).

He is also one of New Jersey's most famous exports. Jack was born in Neptune and grew up in Manasquan. He even spent a summer as a beach lifeguard before moving to Hollywood.

Nicholson got his break when he was hired for the supporting role of George Hanson in the movie, Easy Rider. For those too young to remember, this was a great movie that starred Peter Fonda and Dennis Hopper.

The best way to sum up the story? Sex, Drugs, and Rock and Roll. This is the kind of movie you put on during a rainy Saturday afternoon. You can find it on-demand.

Although Nicholson is said to be retired, this New Jersey native can still be seen courtside at occasional Los Angeles Lakers games.

