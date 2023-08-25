One man robs two NJ banks five minutes apart, cops say

💲 Two banks were robbed within five minutes of each other

💲 The thief got away with cash in one of the two robberies

💲 Suspect Daniel McCarthy was arrested at an East Brunswick motel

TOMS RIVER – One man robbed two banks located within five miles of each other Tuesday afternoon getting away with cash from one of the holdups.

Toms River police said a man later identified as Daniel McCarthy, 68, presented a note demanding cash to a teller at the First Financial Federal Credit Union branch on Route 9 at Route 166 across from the Home Depot around 2 p.m. He left on foot before getting any money.

While investigating the attempted robbery a call came in from the Santander Bank to the north on Route 9 near Route 70 about a second heist by a man matching McCarthy's description. Tellers handed over an undisclosed amount of cash to McCarthy who again on foot, according to police.

Map shows locations of Santander Bank and First Financial Federal Credit Union on Route 9 in Toms River Map shows locations of Santander Bank and First Financial Federal Credit Union on Route 9 in Toms River (Canva) loading...

Minivan helped crack the case

An image of a minivan caught by security cameras led investigators to a motel in East Brunswick where McCarthy was found and taken into custody without incident.

McCarthy was charged with one count of second-degree robbery and one count of second-degree attempted robbery and is being held at the Ocean County Jail pending a bail hearing. Additional charges are pending further investigation.

The Lakewood Scoop was first to report on the robbery.

Daniel McCarthy, minivan seen at both robberies Daniel McCarthy (Ocean County Jail), minivan seen at both robberies (Toms River police) loading...

