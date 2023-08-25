One man robs two NJ banks five minutes apart, cops say
💲 Two banks were robbed within five minutes of each other
💲 The thief got away with cash in one of the two robberies
💲 Suspect Daniel McCarthy was arrested at an East Brunswick motel
TOMS RIVER – One man robbed two banks located within five miles of each other Tuesday afternoon getting away with cash from one of the holdups.
Toms River police said a man later identified as Daniel McCarthy, 68, presented a note demanding cash to a teller at the First Financial Federal Credit Union branch on Route 9 at Route 166 across from the Home Depot around 2 p.m. He left on foot before getting any money.
While investigating the attempted robbery a call came in from the Santander Bank to the north on Route 9 near Route 70 about a second heist by a man matching McCarthy's description. Tellers handed over an undisclosed amount of cash to McCarthy who again on foot, according to police.
Minivan helped crack the case
An image of a minivan caught by security cameras led investigators to a motel in East Brunswick where McCarthy was found and taken into custody without incident.
McCarthy was charged with one count of second-degree robbery and one count of second-degree attempted robbery and is being held at the Ocean County Jail pending a bail hearing. Additional charges are pending further investigation.
The Lakewood Scoop was first to report on the robbery.
