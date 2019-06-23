One man shot and killed in Lakewood, reports say

LAKEWOOD — A male was fatally shot on Friday night but questions surround the circumstances of the incident.

Lakewood Police told the Asbury Park Press the shooting took place on Lucy Road near Leisure Village off Route 70 in Lakewood around 10:30 p.m.

The homicide happened during a burglary, according to Ocean County Scanner News.

The person who fired a shot was wearing a mask, unnamed sources told the Lakewood Scoop, and may have run off towards Toms River.

The victim was pronounced dead Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood, according to the Scoop.

Nearly a month ago, at least a dozen shots were fired at a Lakewood house but no people were struck.

Lakewood Police and the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office did not immediately return messages.

