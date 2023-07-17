19-year-old dead in Parkway rollover; NJ cop injured in 2nd crash

🔴 A Honda Civic went off the Garden State Parkway and overturned

🔴 A responding Stafford police officer was struck trying to reach the crash scene

🔴 Three people were hurt in the striking car along with the officer

STAFFORD — A 19-year-old Egg Harbor Township woman was killed in a Garden State Parkway crash, which also injured a police officer responding to the scene Saturday evening.

Jessica Molina-Colmenares was a passenger in a southbound Honda Civic that went off the left side of the highway near Exit Exit 63 (Route 72) in Stafford Township around 6:25 p.m.

The car overturned as it headed down the embankment, ejecting Molina-Colmenares. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sgt. Philip Curry said the driver, whose identity was not disclosed, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Molina-Colmenares was a member of the Egg Harbor Township High School Class of 2022, according to the Press of Atlantic City.

Officer injured en route to crash

A Stafford police officer heading to the crash scene around 7:20 p.m. was hit by a Jeep Grand Cherokee on the driver's side as he tried to get to a turnaround on the Parkway. A passenger in the rear of the Jeep sustained serious injuries while others reported only minor injuries.

No charges have been filed in either crash

This was the fifth fatal crash on the Parkway in Ocean County in 2023, according to State Police records.

Report a correction

