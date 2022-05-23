Off-duty Ocean City, NJ lifeguards rescue 3 kids from rough surf

OCEAN CITY — Three young teens who got caught in the rough surf off the 10th Street Beach were rescued by nearby lifeguards early Saturday afternoon.

Lifeguards who were not officially on duty were nearby and rushed to the beach using personal watercraft and ATVs to rescue what they initially thought was two swimmers in distress, according to a release from the city. One of the lifeguards noticed a shirt floating in the waves of a third swimmer who was also rescued.

Two of the juveniles, both from Hammonton, were taken to Shore Medical Center in Somers Point. A 12-year-old boy from the Mays Landing section of Hamilton was breathing on his own but was unresponsive. He was first taken to Shore and then to the trauma center at Cooper University Hospital.

Ocean City Beach Patrol tower Ocean City Beach Patrol tower (Chris Coleman, Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

No update on third juvenile rescued

A city spokesman on Monday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for an update on the condition of the 12-year-old.

There was a low risk of rip currents on Saturday but winds were gusting out of the southwest to nearly 25 mph with waves at 2-3 feet.

Also on Saturday, a 15-year-old Paterson boy drowned in the Great Notch Reservoir in Woodland Park. His body was recovered on Sunday morning by a diver from the Passaic County Sheriff's Department.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

