Off-duty Jersey City cop killed in motorcycle crash

An off-duty Jersey City police officer was killed when his motorcycle collided with a car making a left turn early Friday morning.

Officer Morton Otundo, 40, was traveling westbound on Communipaw Avenue around 2 a.m. when he struck a westbound Ford Escape making a left turn onto Woodward Street, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez.

Otundo was taken to Jersey City Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Ford, a 30-year-old Jersey City man, was evaluated at JCMC. No charges have been filed.

The circumstances of the crash and the cause and manner of death are under investigation.

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop called Otudno's death a great loss to the department and the community.

"Officer Otundo leaves behind a lasting legacy throughout the entire police department through his two younger brothers, who are also on the force, as well as the many officers with whom he took the time to mentor, sharing his knowledge to help provide guidance and ultimately strengthen the department overall. We send our deepest condolences to Officer Otundo’s family," Fulop said in a statement.

He was president of the Jersey City police academy Class of 2013.

Jersey City POBA President Joseph Cossolini told TAP into Jersey City that Otundo was "an incredible human being with a magnetic personality."

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today From: 25 ways you could be saving money today] These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.