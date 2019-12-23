Off-duty Howell cop saves 85 year old’s life at the gym

Since I'm off after Christmas, we're recognizing #BlueFriday early. This week's honoree is being honored for jumping into action and saving a man's life.

We often talk about how the job of a Police Officer is really 24 hours a day and 7 days a week. This week's honoree is another example of the fast acting heroism, which saved a man's life.

Howell Police Officer Jonathan Woolley exemplifies this commitment to duty and community. According to the Howell Township Police Department, he was technically 'off duty' when he saw a man at the gym clearly in trouble. The guy wasn't breathing, had no pulse and was turning purple, according to the Howell PD. Woolley, who has served with the Howell PD for the past 15 years, jumped into action and applied his training bringing the 85-year-old victim back to life.

Due to Officer Woolley's action, a family has one of their members back for the Christmas holiday. Thank you Officer Woolley and all the members of the Howell PD who are getting up every day looking out for the rest of us, whether they're on or off duty.

Nominate a #BlueFriday Honoree Help us honor NJ's top police officers that go above and beyond the call of duty for #BlueFriday. Fill out the quick form and let us know who we should honor. Police Officer's Name and Title/Rank *

Police Unit Location *

Tell us a little about the officer and why they should be highlighted *

Your Name * First Last

Your Contact Email *

Your Contact Phone # *

Captcha

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea. The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: