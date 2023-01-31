Ocean County, NJ man indicted, left dead wife in the street, cops say
OCEAN TOWNSHIP (Monmouth) — A grand jury has returned an indictment against an Ocean County man who's charged with first-degree murder for the death of his wife.
The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office announced the formal charges on Tuesday.
Shortly after the body of Dawn Cruz, 51, was located at the intersection of Asbury and Colonial Avenues in Ocean Township in the early morning hours of Oct. 30, 51-year-old Jeremy Cruz turned himself in to authorities, the prosecutor's office said.
A joint investigation by county and local officials ultimately led to the arrest and charging of Cruz.
The prosecutor's office says Cruz, of Forked River, killed his wife and left her on the side of the road.
Before authorities arrived on the scene, Dawn Cruz's body was spotted by a motorist.
Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.