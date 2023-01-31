OCEAN TOWNSHIP (Monmouth) — A grand jury has returned an indictment against an Ocean County man who's charged with first-degree murder for the death of his wife.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office announced the formal charges on Tuesday.

Shortly after the body of Dawn Cruz, 51, was located at the intersection of Asbury and Colonial Avenues in Ocean Township in the early morning hours of Oct. 30, 51-year-old Jeremy Cruz turned himself in to authorities, the prosecutor's office said.

A joint investigation by county and local officials ultimately led to the arrest and charging of Cruz.

The prosecutor's office says Cruz, of Forked River, killed his wife and left her on the side of the road.

Before authorities arrived on the scene, Dawn Cruz's body was spotted by a motorist.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)