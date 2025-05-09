An Ocean County man will spend months in jail after being found guilty of groping a nurse while she was treating him, according to authorities.

David Taber, 67, of Berkeley, was found guilty of criminal sexual contact which took place at Crystal Lake Rehabilitation Center two years ago.

The incident occurred while Taber was a patient at the facility on March 22, 2023.

Law enforcement said officers arrived to respond to a report of a patient inappropriately touching a female nurse.

Investigators said that while the nurse was attempting to administer medication to Taber, he touched her breasts, bear-hugged her, and tried to pull down her pants.

A co-worker eventually intervened and pulled him off her before reporting the incident, authorities said.

Taber was sentenced to 120 days in the Ocean County Jail as a condition of probation.

