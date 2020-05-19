Ocean County community announces drive-in movies for summer 2020

Many towns have had to get creative with their entertainment lineups amid New Jersey's first public health emergency. We're happy to announce that Brick Township is going ahead with its drive-in movie program for the summer.

Brick Mayor John Ducey said on Facebook:

We usually have our Drive-In Movies in August, however, once Governor Murphy announced that drive-ins were allowed, I asked our Recreation Department to get some going quickly. We want to give people the chance to get out and have some quality family time. Hopefully, this is the start of a fun summer in Brick Township.

The movies will be shown at dusk at Windward Beach Park every Friday night starting June 5 and running through July 3.

Gates to the park will open one hour prior to showtime, and parking will be first-come, first-served. Lots will be limited as the Township will be adhering to guidelines for car gatherings issued by the State.

Here are the flicks to look forward to!

JUNE 5 - THE LION KING

JUNE 12 - STAR WARS: RISE OF SKYWALKER

JUNE 19 - FROZEN 2

JUNE 26 - JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL

JULY 3 - TOY STORY 4

A big thank you to Mayor Ducey and Brick Township for having this series and giving us some "normalcy" this summer.

And, Brick isn't the only town doing drive-ins. We broke the news that Ocean Township is planning on doing a series of their own at Joe Palaia Park. The townshi is planning on letting residents choose the movies.

