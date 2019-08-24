Ocean City lifeguard accused of fondling genitals in front of hundreds

An Ocean City lifeguard who also works as a high school teacher has been accused of fondling and exposing his genitals in front of hundreds of people on the beach.

The Aug. 9 charges against Christopher Denn, 48, were kept quiet until details of the incident were reported Friday by the Press of Atlantic City.

Denn is employed by the Mainland Regional High School, which serves students from Linwood, Northfield and Somers Point.

Police records say the incident was reported by a woman and that Denn was working as a lifeguard when he was accused of committing criminal sexual contact and lewdness, the Press reported.

